Analysts See $1.39 EPS for Bank of Hawaii (BOH); 1832 Asset Management LP Lifted By $3.40 Million Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 9120% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. 1832 Asset Management Lp acquired 22,800 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 23,050 shares with $3.44M value, up from 250 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $49.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $153.11. About 99,937 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 22/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.21% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BOH’s profit would be $56.48 million giving it 15.40 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.40 EPS previously, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s analysts see -0.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.65. About 10,961 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 190,790 shares to 3.19 million valued at $448.62 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 1,506 shares and now owns 111,093 shares. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $147.60’s average target is -3.60% below currents $153.11 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 29 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 10 report. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. Northcoast downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $12100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invests Llc owns 1,715 shares. South State Corp invested in 0.07% or 3,795 shares. Private Tru Company Na holds 0.2% or 6,614 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1,652 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors invested in 0.3% or 6,098 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Sky Invest Grp Limited has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Brave Asset Management Inc has 0.18% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Utah Retirement owns 61,703 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Penobscot Mgmt has 25,326 shares. Cornerstone Cap Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mgmt Assoc stated it has 2,250 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Kings Point Capital Mngmt invested in 144 shares. Blair William Il holds 0.45% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 522,328 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 36,641 shares.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Bank of Hawaii Corporation shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wedge Capital Mgmt L L P Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). First Amer Bankshares holds 38,667 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Bankshares owns 19,049 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Transamerica Fin Advisors invested in 421 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 4,124 shares. Next Fin Group Inc holds 0.01% or 661 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 13,350 shares. State Bank has 3,790 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 28,708 shares. Rnc Ltd Company accumulated 8,200 shares. Amer Intll Inc invested 0.03% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Optimum Advsrs stated it has 300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cadinha & Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,904 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 250 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 2,390 shares.