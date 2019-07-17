Analysts See $1.38 EPS for Discovery, Inc. (DISCK); Tantech Holdings LTD. (TANH) Shorts Down By 23.87%

Tantech Holdings LTD. (NASDAQ:TANH) had a decrease of 23.87% in short interest. TANH’s SI was 43,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 23.87% from 57,400 shares previously. With 218,500 avg volume, 0 days are for Tantech Holdings LTD. (NASDAQ:TANH)’s short sellers to cover TANH’s short positions. The SI to Tantech Holdings LTD.’s float is 0.3%. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 5,815 shares traded. Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) has declined 53.25% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TANH News: 11/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings FY Rev $43.1M; 13/03/2018 Tantech Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Tantech Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings FY EPS 15c; 17/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Tantech Holdings Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results

Analysts expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report $1.38 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.72 EPS change or 109.09% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. DISCK’s profit would be $744.72 million giving it 5.36 P/E if the $1.38 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Discovery, Inc.’s analysts see 58.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.58. About 400,571 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Tantech Holdings Ltd. develops and manufactures bamboo charcoal products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $42.13 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Consumer Products, Trading, and Energy. It has a 21.16 P/E ratio. It produces pressed and formed charcoal briquettes for use in grills, incense burners, and other applications under the Algold brand.