Analysts See $1.38 EPS for Bank of Hawaii (BOH); Luminus Management Has Cut United States Steel (X) Stake

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) to report $1.38 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. BOH’s profit would be $56.17 million giving it 14.88 P/E if the $1.38 EPS is correct. After having $1.43 EPS previously, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s analysts see -3.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 104,544 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has declined 6.72% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 08/03/2018 – High-Resolution LED Video Wall Featured in Bank of Hawaii’s Modernized Lobby; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Bank of Hawaii; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Luminus Management Llc decreased United States Steel Corp (X) stake by 76.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc sold 4.30 million shares as United States Steel Corp (X)’s stock declined 33.80%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 1.29 million shares with $25.16M value, down from 5.59M last quarter. United States Steel Corp now has $2.52B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 5.20 million shares traded. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) has declined 58.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.94% the S&P500. Some Historical X News: 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel Lifts Earnings Forecast on Mill Restart, Trump Tariff; 16/03/2018 – U.S. Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel lmports; 02/04/2018 – Justice Department: U. S. Steel Corp. Agrees to Resolve Alleged Violations of Clean Water Act in Indiana; 05/03/2018 – U.S. Steel: McNeal, Stevens Notified Company of Decisions on March 1, March 2, Respectively; 08/03/2018 – U. S. Steel Issues Statement on National Security Action by President Trump on Steel Imports; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Steel to Restart Granite City Works Blast Furnace, Steelmaking Facilities; 12/03/2018 – U.S. Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump; 26/04/2018 – U.S STEEL REPORTS CHALLENGES WITH YET-TO-BE REVITALIZED ASSETS

Luminus Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stake by 14.41M shares to 17.16M valued at $149.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) stake by 10,375 shares and now owns 131,258 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 15 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, January 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Longbow on Friday, January 18 to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 8. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 22. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, January 28. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Wednesday, May 8 to “Sell”.

More notable recent United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Is Yielding 1.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “United States Steel Is Capitulating – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “United States Steel Corporation Provides Second Quarter 2019 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Steven D. Bugajski Named Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 71.92% or $1.05 from last year’s $1.46 per share. X’s profit will be $70.68 million for 8.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by United States Steel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH), A Stock That Climbed 40% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About iRobot Corporation (IRBT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the holding firm for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial services and products in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. The company has market cap of $3.34 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services, and Treasury and Other. It has a 15.27 P/E ratio. The Retail Banking segment offers financial services and products to clients and small businesses.