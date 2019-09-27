Analysts See $1.37 EPS for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM); Vail Resorts (MTN) Shorts Decreased By 17.19%

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.86% from last quarter’s $1.44 EPS. PM’s profit would be $2.13B giving it 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Philip Morris International Inc.’s analysts see -6.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 5.85 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share

Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) had a decrease of 17.19% in short interest. MTN's SI was 1.26 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 17.19% from 1.52M shares previously. With 360,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN)'s short sellers to cover MTN's short positions. The SI to Vail Resorts Inc's float is 3.16%. The stock decreased 2.49% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $230.27. About 390,592 shares traded or 44.52% up from the average. Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has declined 10.07% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.07% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $211,675 were bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: "Before The Mega Merger: Here's A Look At How Philip Morris Stands In Comparison To Altria – Forbes" on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Altria a Buy? – The Motley Fool" published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Philip Morris adds to smokefree portfolio – Seeking Alpha" on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: "Philip Morris International Should Walk Away From Altria's Juul Disaster – Motley Fool" published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Philip Morris Ends Merger Talks With Altria as Juul Woes Mount – Motley Fool" with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Llc holds 3,517 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Clark Cap Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc has 0.55% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt stated it has 6,034 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Company invested in 0.15% or 3,344 shares. Valicenti Advisory holds 0.51% or 13,246 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii holds 0.27% or 45,653 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Pitcairn Company accumulated 0.11% or 13,436 shares. Atlas Browninc holds 0.35% or 6,420 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 91,336 shares. Accredited owns 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,975 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Ltd Company accumulated 7,657 shares or 0.1% of the stock. E&G Advisors L P invested in 6,800 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nwq Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Liability accumulated 0.95% or 536,290 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Lc reported 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $117.14 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 26.18% above currents $75.29 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold Vail Resorts, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 35.68 million shares or 2.92% less from 36.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,755 were accumulated by M&T Natl Bank. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 10,308 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 2,655 shares stake. Marsico Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 17,643 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability reported 4,573 shares stake. State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Duncker Streett And Inc accumulated 4 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) or 17,662 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant L P has invested 0.5% in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 103 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) for 37,124 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.14% or 2,365 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc has 0.02% invested in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN). Barclays Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,307 shares.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.27 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. It has a 30.96 P/E ratio. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.