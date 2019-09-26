Analysts See $1.37 EPS for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM); Royce Value Trust (RVT) Has 1.14 Sentiment

Analysts expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.86% from last quarter’s $1.44 EPS. PM’s profit would be $2.13 billion giving it 13.74 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.46 EPS previously, Philip Morris International Inc.’s analysts see -6.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.20% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 20.25 million shares traded or 193.64% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q TOTAL SHIPMENT VOLUME FELL BY 2.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Revises 2018 Reported EPS Guidance for Currency; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – REVISES 2018 FULL-YEAR REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE, FOR CURRENCY ONLY, TO RANGE OF $5.15 TO $5.30

Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.62, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 48 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 42 sold and trimmed positions in Royce Value Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 19.59 million shares, down from 19.96 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Royce Value Trust Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 28 Increased: 33 New Position: 15.

Philip Morris International Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. The company has market cap of $117.12 billion. The Company’s portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Merit, Parliament, Virginia S., L&M, Philip Morris, Bond Street, Chesterfield, Lark, Muratti, Next, and Red & White. It has a 14.99 P/E ratio. The firm also owns various cigarette brands, such as Dji Sam Soe, Sampoerna, and U Mild in Indonesia; Champion, Fortune, and Jackpot in the Philippines; Apollo-Soyuz and Optima in Russia; Morven Gold in Pakistan; Boston in Colombia; Belmont, Canadian Classics, and Number 7 in Canada; f6 in Germany; Delicados in Mexico; Assos in Greece; and Petra in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 26.20% above currents $75.28 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 12 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 23. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 17 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 209,909 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (RVT) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Royce Value Trust Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. The company has market cap of $1.35 billion. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. for 362,515 shares.