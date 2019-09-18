Analysts See $1.37 EPS for Novartis AG (NVS); LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (LPL) Shorts Increased By 3.24%

LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (NYSE:LPL) had an increase of 3.24% in short interest. LPL’s SI was 3.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.24% from 3.64M shares previously. With 389,600 avg volume, 10 days are for LG Display CO Ltd American Depository Shares (NYSE:LPL)’s short sellers to cover LPL’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $6.12. About 454,359 shares traded or 13.00% up from the average. LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) has declined 35.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.58% the S&P500. Some Historical LPL News: 24/04/2018 – LG Display reports first quarterly loss since 2016; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Rev KRW5.675T Vs KRW7.062T; 29/05/2018 – China has delayed approval for LG Display’s Guangzhou OLED plant at urging of local rivals, insiders say; 24/04/2018 – LG Display 1Q Op Loss KRW98.32B Vs Op Pft KRW1.027T; 04/04/2018 – Paju LG Display Factory .. “Roof evacuation 10 people in the structure” (2); 24/04/2018 – LG Display Surprise Loss Points to TV Challenge, iPhone Struggle; 24/04/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF 9 TRLN WON; 08/05/2018 – LG DISPLAY SAYS STRENGTHENING STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH GOOGLE; 19/03/2018 – LG Display to Showcase Luflex OLED Lighting Products At Light+Building 2018 in Frankfurt, Germany; 25/04/2018 – LG Display posts first-quarter loss on low LCD prices

Analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.58% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. NVS’s profit would be $3.17 billion giving it 15.79 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Novartis AG’s analysts see 3.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $86.53. About 2.37M shares traded or 23.32% up from the average. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS LOOKING AT ”ALL OPTIONS” FOR SANDOZ GENERICS IN THE UNITED STATES; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS COMFORTABLE WITH AVXS DATA FROM APRIL 25 AAN CONF; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GSK GSK.L CEO SAYS VERY CONFIDENT ABOUT IMPROVING CONSUMER HEALTHCARE MARGINS TO AT LEAST (NOT TOWARDS) 20 PCT BY 2020, UP FROM 17.7 (NOT 17.3) PCT RECENTLY; 20/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS EXPAND STUDY SHOWED SIPONIMOD (BAF312) REDUCED RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION LARGELY DISASSOCIATED FROM RELAPSES IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Bets $8.7 Billion on Gene Therapy Company

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $200.49 billion. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. It has a 17.78 P/E ratio. This divisions also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis’ ofatumumab successful in late-stage MS studies – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Novartis AG (NVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novartis’ Cosentyx meets key endpoint in late-stage nr-axSpA study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode technology display panels in the Republic of Korea, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment.