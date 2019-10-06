Analysts See $1.37 EPS for Novartis AG (NVS); Energy Income Partners Lowered Xcel Energy (XEL) Stake By $27.47 Million

Analysts expect Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.58% from last quarter’s $1.31 EPS. NVS’s profit would be $3.12 billion giving it 15.68 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Novartis AG’s analysts see 3.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $85.94. About 1.68M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – Shimon Prokupecz: CNN: Cohen promised Novartis access to the White House with respect to healthcare policy, according to; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 09/04/2018 – Novartis Expects AveXis Deal to Close Mid 2018; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG: NO CRIMINAL CASE OVER NOVARTIS PAYMENTS AT PRESENT; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 19/04/2018 – Novartis delivered a strong first quarter and acted to become a more focused medicines company; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 16/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: Novartis chief lawyer departing over company’s payments made to Cohen; 27/03/2018 – $GSK to buy stake in consumer healthcare joint venture from $NVS for $13B after pulling out of $20B race for $PFE’s consumer health care unit; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Got Out-Lawyered by Michael Cohen for Trump Services

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) stake by 32.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 465,648 shares as Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)’s stock rose 6.64%. The Energy Income Partners Llc holds 957,715 shares with $56.98M value, down from 1.42 million last quarter. Xcel Energy Inc now has $33.82B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.63. About 2.37M shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 19/04/2018 – KJCT8.com: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: McDaniel to Retire From the Co Effective June 1; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q EPS 57c; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN COLORADO UTILITY

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Xcel to quit coal early in Minnesota, boost solar production – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on May 20, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Google, Xcel get Minnesota OK for wind-powered data center – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Xcel Energy declares $0.405 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Dividends You Shouldn’t Overlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 751,284 shares to 17.78 million valued at $250.32M in 2019Q2. It also upped Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 163,911 shares and now owns 5.63M shares. Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Xcel Energy has $6600 highest and $6000 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is -0.46% below currents $64.63 stock price. Xcel Energy had 8 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 6 by UBS. Barclays Capital downgraded Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on Tuesday, August 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, September 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 41,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 91,667 were accumulated by Keybank National Association Oh. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc holds 0.19% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 20,134 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.1% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.09% or 849,384 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 645,216 shares stake. Oakbrook Investments Llc accumulated 0.09% or 24,428 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 5,559 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9,004 shares in its portfolio. Permanens Capital Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 61 shares. 14,502 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Ltd. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 10,733 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 37,792 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.21% or 45,604 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.07% stake.

Analysts await Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 9.38% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.96 per share. XEL’s profit will be $549.50M for 15.39 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Xcel Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 128.26% EPS growth.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company has market cap of $195.96 billion. The companyÂ’s Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. It has a 17.66 P/E ratio. This divisions also franchises ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and other medicines, as well as cell and gene therapies.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Bausch Health Companies Stock Sank Today – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Novartis, Microsoft team for AI drug development – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sandoz issues voluntary recall of ranitidine hydrochloride capsules – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory groups backs expanded use of Lucentis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.