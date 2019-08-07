Analysts See $1.37 EPS for National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI); Precipio (PRPO) Shorts Decreased By 2.2%

Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) had a decrease of 2.2% in short interest. PRPO’s SI was 218,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.2% from 223,000 shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 0 days are for Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO)’s short sellers to cover PRPO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 57,464 shares traded. Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) has declined 49.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.74% the S&P500.

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.37 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. NHI’s profit would be $59.18 million giving it 14.54 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, National Health Investors, Inc.’s analysts see 4.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $79.68. About 152,935 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS 92c; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Healthcare Logistics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHLG); 17/04/2018 – White House: Readout for Second Lady Karen Pence’s Visit to Children’s National Health System; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities For $69.75 Million; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 08/05/2018 – NHI SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $5.45 TO $5.51, EST. $5.50; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI); 18/04/2018 – ALK-ABELLO A/S ALKb.CO – TORII PHARMACEUTICAL SECURED A LISTING ON JAPAN’S NATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT LIST FOR SLIT TABLET

Precipio, Inc. provides diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.10 million. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold National Health Investors, Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 29.63 million shares or 0.77% more from 29.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 110,200 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd holds 0.06% or 136,273 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.04% or 320,004 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 26,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 6,811 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Martingale Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.05% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De accumulated 552,612 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 128,951 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Botty Investors Llc accumulated 4,550 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI). 26,347 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 14,860 shares. Amp Ltd stated it has 0.01% in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The company has market cap of $3.44 billion. NHI??s portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. It has a 22.26 P/E ratio.

