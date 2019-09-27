Analysts See $1.37 EPS for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB); Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Shorts Raised By 10.46%

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.37 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 7.87% from last quarter’s $1.27 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $47.08 million giving it 13.62 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see -3.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 78,864 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has declined 12.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 02/04/2018 – INDB Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA Total Assets Were $8.1 Billion at March 31; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank MA: Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $54.2 M; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. And MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement For Rockland Trust Company To Acquire The Milford National Bank And Trust Company; 15/03/2018 – Independent Bank MA Raises Dividend to 38c Vs. 32c

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) had an increase of 10.46% in short interest. MTDR’s SI was 24.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.46% from 21.84 million shares previously. With 2.36M avg volume, 10 days are for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)’s short sellers to cover MTDR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 1.55M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.71, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 10.47% more from 24.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 448,992 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,678 shares in its portfolio. 5,511 are held by Susquehanna Group Inc Llp. Mason Street Limited invested 0.02% in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Manufacturers Life Insur Co The accumulated 669,026 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 5,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 87,769 shares. 17 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Moreover, Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB). Moreover, Prudential Fin has 0.01% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 55,565 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank reported 416 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc invested in 109,680 shares or 1.31% of the stock. 20,806 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Parkside Financial Bank reported 41 shares stake.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 111% – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Independent Bank (INDB) Completes Acquisition of Blue Hills – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 17.08 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.

Among 2 analysts covering Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Independent Bank has $8300 highest and $8100 lowest target. $82’s average target is 9.86% above currents $74.64 stock price. Independent Bank had 5 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Compass Point on Friday, July 19.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. Robinson Bradley M bought $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, August 9. Hairford Matthew V bought $22,275 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $22,365 were bought by Lancaster David E. $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E.. $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Macalik Robert T on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M..

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 59.22% above currents $16.33 stock price. Matador Resources had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Matador Resources Company shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Company owns 164,345 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Conestoga Advisors Limited Company reported 0.64% stake. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 1.32M shares. Cushing Asset Lp has 62,999 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gru has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Corecommodity Management Limited Liability has 0.75% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 67,732 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Llc reported 133,139 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Griffin Asset invested in 19,205 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tygh Mngmt holds 0.46% or 137,156 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 394,320 shares. Stifel Financial Corp has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 457,135 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 26,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.07% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).