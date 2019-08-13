Analysts See $1.36 EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS); Shorts at Tootsie Roll Industries (TR) Raised By 1.08%

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BNS’s profit would be $1.63 billion giving it 9.55 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 457,122 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WILL INVEST C$250 MILLION OVER TEN YEARS IN TRAINING STAFF FOR DIGITAL ECONOMY; 17/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Bank of Nova Scotia $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 04/04/2018 – UTILICO EMERGING MARKETS – ENTERED THREE YEAR UNSECURED £50 MLN MULTICURRENCY REVOLVING FACILITY DEAL WITH SCOTIABANK EUROPE MATURING ON 3 APRIL 2021; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK REITERATES 52% PRODUCTIVITY RATIO GOAL FOR 2019; 02/05/2018 – QewsNews: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 12/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ECONOMICS SEES CANADA REAL GDP GROWTH 2.2% IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK ENDS ANNUAL INVESTOR MEETING IN TORONTO

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (NYSE:TR) had an increase of 1.08% in short interest. TR’s SI was 6.04M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.08% from 5.98 million shares previously. With 119,000 avg volume, 51 days are for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (NYSE:TR)’s short sellers to cover TR’s short positions. The SI to Tootsie Roll Industries Inc’s float is 35.07%. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 52,710 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

More recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. It sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILDÂ’S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLAÂ’S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks. It has a 42.07 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products through approximately 30 candy and grocery brokers to wholesale distributors of candy and groceries, supermarkets, variety stores, dollar stores, chain grocers, drug chains, discount chains, cooperative grocery associations, mass merchandisers, warehouse and membership club stores, vending machine operators, the U.S. military, and fund-raising charitable organizations.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 935 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 17,852 shares. 982,430 are owned by Gamco Investors Et Al. Barclays Public Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). First Manhattan Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 24,570 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 6,786 shares in its portfolio. 29,805 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Citigroup Inc owns 3,822 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 129 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Com reported 6 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 16,200 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Trust Co has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,938 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 1,376 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Tips and Tricks: 3 Ways to Max Out Your Account – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Scotiabank Signs Definitive Agreement to Reduce Its Investment in Thailand – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “Scotiabank to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results – Stockhouse” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS): Is This Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Buy Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) Today and Lock In a Juicy 5% Yield – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 16, 2019.