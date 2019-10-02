Analysts See $1.36 EPS for HollyFrontier (HFC); Hodges Capital Management Lowered Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stake

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased Matador Res Co (MTDR) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 107,405 shares as Matador Res Co (MTDR)’s stock declined 5.92%. The Hodges Capital Management Inc holds 956,277 shares with $19.01M value, down from 1.06M last quarter. Matador Res Co now has $1.83B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.71. About 540,518 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Analysts expect HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) to report $1.36 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 31.31% from last quarter’s $1.98 EPS. HFC’s profit would be $223.82M giving it 9.56 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $2.18 EPS previously, HollyFrontier Corporation’s analysts see -37.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 553,049 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: In the Process of Determining the Scope of the Damage Resulting From the Fire; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier: Utah Refinery’s Ability to Receive Crude Oil Deliveries Has Been Affected; 20/04/2018 – DJ HollyFrontier Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFC); 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Rev $4.13B; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 29/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER REPORTS PASSING OF FORMER CHAIRMAN-CEO NORSWORTHY; 03/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Tops Refiner Rally on Biggest-Ever Marathon Merger

Analysts await Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 43.75% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTDR’s profit will be $31.50M for 14.55 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Matador Resources Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $578,759 activity. Hairford Matthew V had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,275 on Wednesday, August 7. On Monday, August 5 the insider Foran Joseph Wm bought $120,400. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. Shares for $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T on Thursday, August 8. 5,000 shares were bought by Robinson Bradley M, worth $83,800. 3,650 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M.. $49,961 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources Not Prioritizing Investor Returns – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources sees higher production, lower capex for full year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources begins Antelope Ridge drilling after getting BLM permits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Hodges Capital Management Inc increased Merit Med Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 22,540 shares to 185,345 valued at $11.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Century Cmntys Inc (NYSE:CCS) stake by 25,840 shares and now owns 619,492 shares. Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Matador Resources Company Common Stock (NYSE:MTDR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources Company Common Stock has $2600 highest and $2600 lowest target. $26’s average target is 65.50% above currents $15.71 stock price. Matador Resources Company Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold MTDR shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 118.88 million shares or 9.97% more from 108.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 133,139 shares or 0.53% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 15,600 shares. 30,700 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 18,830 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Central Retail Bank Tru Commerce holds 69,370 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). The Georgia-based Advisory Ser Networks Lc has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Citigroup Inc owns 259,562 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 926,435 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 3.26M shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc owns 45,000 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership holds 55,350 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability Com owns 11,955 shares for 0% of their portfolio. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp owns 102,821 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd owns 28,200 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. HollyFrontier has $61 highest and $45 lowest target. $52’s average target is 0.00% above currents $52 stock price. HollyFrontier had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) rating on Tuesday, September 10. JP Morgan has “Underweight” rating and $5000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, June 25. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $45 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Wednesday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold HollyFrontier Corporation shares while 156 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 132.66 million shares or 6.87% less from 142.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership holds 19,765 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 32,920 shares stake. Andra Ap reported 0.14% stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.01% or 559,058 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 8,742 shares. Edgestream Partners L P accumulated 250,672 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 0.08% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 1.15M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking stated it has 131,659 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 112 are held by Financial Corp. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 30,443 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 68,366 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.03% or 111,972 shares. Guggenheim Llc owns 146,640 shares. 107 are owned by Earnest Prtn Limited. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. On Monday, August 5 MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 2,500 shares.