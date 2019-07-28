Analysts See $1.36 EPS for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT); Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (MCEP) Shorts Down By 0.88%

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. EAT’s profit would be $51.00M giving it 7.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Brinker International, Inc.’s analysts see 7.94% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 556,062 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q

Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP) had a decrease of 0.88% in short interest. MCEP’s SI was 33,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.88% from 34,200 shares previously. With 33,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits (NASDAQ:MCEP)’s short sellers to cover MCEP’s short positions. The SI to Mid-con Energy Partners Lpunits’s float is 0.16%. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.0099 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3599. About 30,454 shares traded. Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) has declined 66.19% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.62% the S&P500. Some Historical MCEP News: 30/04/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces Quarterly Distribution on Preferred Units; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Rev $11.3M; 26/03/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners Names Philip Houchin CFO of Mid-Con Energy GP LLC; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mid-Con Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCEP); 26/03/2018 Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announces the Appointment of Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Mid-Con Energy Partners 1Q Loss $10.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 19,941 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 35,722 shares or 0% of the stock. King Luther Cap Mgmt stated it has 14,524 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 158,656 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 1.32 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). James accumulated 36,462 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 1.36 million shares. First Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 87,115 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested in 0.04% or 231,530 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 10,917 shares. 147,369 are owned by Wellington Grp Llp. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 76,700 shares. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Grp Incorporated One Trading L P reported 8,801 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,802 activity. Shares for $33,640 were bought by Baltes Kelly C. on Wednesday, May 8. Lousignont Charles A bought $111,370 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, February 6.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.61 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP shares while 1 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 3.94 million shares or 15.01% more from 3.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. 537,347 were accumulated by Captrust Fincl. Bokf Na has 0% invested in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) for 10,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP). Rr Advsr reported 0.26% stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag owns 2,900 shares. State Bank Of America De stated it has 4,700 shares. Moreover, Capital Advsrs Ok has 0.01% invested in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) for 75,000 shares. Chickasaw Cap Lc invested 0% in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP). Regions Fin reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 7,730 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP). 2,600 were reported by Royal Bancshares Of Canada.

