Analysts See $1.35 EPS for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD); Lennox International (LII) Shorts Down By 3.39%

Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) had a decrease of 3.39% in short interest. LII’s SI was 2.84 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.39% from 2.94M shares previously. With 355,800 avg volume, 8 days are for Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII)’s short sellers to cover LII’s short positions. The SI to Lennox International Inc’s float is 7.94%. The stock increased 1.12% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $243.51. About 123,267 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 22/03/2018 – Lennox Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Beijer Ref Agreement Covers Australia, Asia Businesses; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 64C/SHR FROM 51C, EST. 60C; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Is Raising Its 2020 Margin Target for the Refrigeration Segment From 12-14% to a New Range of 14-16%; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – Lennox at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – TOTAL NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTIONS ARE BROADLY ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $110 MLN

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $1.17 EPS. WD’s profit would be $41.50M giving it 10.45 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s analysts see 1.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.41. About 43,222 shares traded. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 27/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/05/2018 – $120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 08/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Launches Dedicated Structured Finance Group; 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Servicing Portfolio of $76B at March 31; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – TO ACQUIRE JCR IN ALL CASH TRANSACTION; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP TO BUY ASSET MGMT PLATFORM

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 6.46% above currents $243.51 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.45 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.94 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Bank Trust has 0.03% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gam Hldg Ag reported 5,157 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Amp Invsts holds 0.02% or 13,328 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.96% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ameriprise Fin Inc accumulated 304,339 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 23,955 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited reported 8,339 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 201,863 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,461 shares. Oak Ridge Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2,577 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 13,674 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 315,322 shares.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $20,401 activity. Another trade for 197 shares valued at $10,194 was bought by Bowers Alan J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold Walker & Dunlop, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.59 million shares or 1.05% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 47,182 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Citigroup holds 0% or 26,915 shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 59,171 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Argent Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.12% in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) or 59,395 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.09% or 14,592 shares. Blackrock owns 4.25M shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,589 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 38,509 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability has 645,023 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 43,880 shares.

