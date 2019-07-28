Analysts See $1.35 EPS for Unum Group (UNM); WPX Energy (WPX)’s Sentiment Is 1.29

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report $1.35 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. UNM’s profit would be $286.05 million giving it 6.11 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Unum Group’s analysts see 3.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.98. About 1.43 million shares traded. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 09/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Unum Group (UNM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase; 24/05/2018 – UNUM GROUP – DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Unum Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Concurrent Private Placement with Seattle Genetics; 13/03/2018 – Unum, DMEC offer education forums for employers, industry professionals; 29/05/2018 – Unum Group completes junior subordinated notes offering; 26/04/2018 – America’s younger workers most stressed, Unum finds; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims

WPX Energy Inc (WPX) investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 162 funds started new or increased positions, while 126 decreased and sold their holdings in WPX Energy Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 394.35 million shares, up from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding WPX Energy Inc in top ten positions increased from 10 to 11 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 97 Increased: 109 New Position: 53.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.02% or 50,335 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 3,417 shares. 143,457 are owned by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Nwq Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 1.21M shares. Moreover, First Mercantile Tru has 0.01% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 1,350 shares. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,800 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 16,433 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 829,395 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street has 10.32M shares. Qci Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Citizens Commercial Bank & Com invested in 0.09% or 24,462 shares. Hanson Doremus Investment reported 18,471 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Regions Fincl Corporation accumulated 6,977 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R invested 0.06% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Carroll Fincl has 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides group and individual disability insurance services and products primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $6.99 billion. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block divisions. It has a 13.54 P/E ratio. The firm offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc holds 8.73% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. for 820,571 shares. Beaconlight Capital Llc owns 2.12 million shares or 7.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jvl Advisors L.L.C. has 6.46% invested in the company for 1.91 million shares. The New York-based Sir Capital Management L.P. has invested 5.57% in the stock. Peconic Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6.00 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70M shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026