Analysts See $1.35 EPS for Granite Construction (GVA); Uss Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Aflac (AFL) Stake

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased Aflac Inc (AFL) stake by 11.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 27,100 shares as Aflac Inc (AFL)’s stock rose 4.82%. The Uss Investment Management Ltd holds 209,100 shares with $11.46M value, down from 236,200 last quarter. Aflac Inc now has $38.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.12. About 305,472 shares traded. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.62% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 07/03/2018 New Sponsorship Pairs Aflac and Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals to Help Defeat Childhood Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aflac Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AFL); 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-SEC is said to review allegations that Aflac misled investors – Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – Aflac Delivers EPS Beat — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns First-time Aa3 Ifsr To Aflac Japan; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.93% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. GVA’s profit would be $63.22 million giving it 5.87 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $-1.83 EPS previously, Granite Construction Incorporated’s analysts see -173.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.71. About 26,558 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF THIS CASH DEAL ARE UNDISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 Million Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC SAYS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO GRANITE’S 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 10/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Shareholder Linden Capital Says Price in February Deal for Sale to Granite Is Too Low; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED MERGER DEAL TO ACQUIRE LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO BY GRANITE CONSTRUCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Rev $563.4M

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) stake by 85,307 shares to 7.88 million valued at $143.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) stake by 20,216 shares and now owns 6.03 million shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was raised too.

Analysts await Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AFL’s profit will be $784.73M for 12.29 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Aflac Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold AFL shares while 315 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 455.37 million shares or 3.47% less from 471.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Penbrook Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,050 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Whitnell & reported 78,556 shares stake. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 9,533 shares. Wellington Shields And Company Ltd Liability Company has 8,856 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson reported 53,015 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Palladium Prns Limited Liability stated it has 56,275 shares. 4,460 are owned by Kanawha Lc. Highvista Strategies Ltd has 7,300 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Personal invested in 38 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 5.94 million shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.34M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Kcm Inv Lc has 0.12% invested in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) for 36,861 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners accumulated 395,297 shares. 85,470 are held by Monarch Management. First Allied Advisory Services owns 85,102 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Aflac (NYSE:AFL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Aflac has $6200 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 2.65% above currents $52.12 stock price. Aflac had 13 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 23. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Raymond James maintained the shares of AFL in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. On Wednesday, July 10 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James downgraded Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) rating on Monday, July 29. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $6200 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 30 with “Neutral”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. KELSEY DAVID H bought $151,050 worth of stock. The insider Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890. $43,179 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) was bought by Jigisha Desai on Wednesday, August 14. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $11,744 was made by Galloway Patricia D on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Commerce has invested 0.04% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Mirae Asset Limited holds 15,461 shares. Motco accumulated 31 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 19,536 shares. Tributary Cap Mngmt reported 1.78% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Kennedy Capital Mgmt stated it has 134,676 shares. 15,942 were accumulated by Brinker. Fifth Third Fincl Bank stated it has 725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsr holds 0% or 1,023 shares. Pier Capital Llc owns 128,530 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Legal & General Plc holds 0% or 131,363 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 0.16% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 8,385 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 40,883 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Group Inc Inc accumulated 120,534 shares. Rutabaga Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Ma invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA).

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 13.53% above currents $31.71 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, May 29. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co to “Neutral”. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, August 8 report.