Analysts See $1.35 EPS for Granite Construction (GVA); Nanthealth (NH) Shorts Decreased By 2.34%

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.93% from last quarter's $1.42 EPS. GVA's profit would be $63.23 million giving it 6.14 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $-1.83 EPS previously, Granite Construction Incorporated's analysts see -173.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.05M shares traded or 71.74% up from the average. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500.

Nanthealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) had a decrease of 2.34% in short interest. NH's SI was 2.41 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.34% from 2.47M shares previously. With 169,100 avg volume, 14 days are for Nanthealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)'s short sellers to cover NH's short positions. The SI to Nanthealth Inc's float is 7.7%. The stock decreased 8.22% or $0.0715 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7986. About 176,853 shares traded or 16.01% up from the average. NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) has declined 82.62% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.62% the S&P500.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence personalized healthcare company. The company has market cap of $88.35 million. The firm engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It currently has negative earnings. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Retail Bank Of Omaha owns 85,966 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Agf invested in 0.03% or 50,000 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Community Trust & Inv stated it has 209,553 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 10,947 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Rutabaga Limited Liability Co Ma stated it has 3.38% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 78 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 7,176 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 295,649 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Systematic Finance Lp holds 335,708 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 8.56% above currents $33.16 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by B. Riley & Co. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $3100 target in Thursday, August 8 report.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.55 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.