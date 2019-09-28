Analysts See $1.35 EPS for Granite Construction (GVA); 1 Analysts Covering Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Analysts expect Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) to report $1.35 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.93% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. GVA’s profit would be $63.23M giving it 5.86 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $-1.83 EPS previously, Granite Construction Incorporated’s analysts see -173.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.64. About 310,551 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE 1Q ADJ. LOSS PER SHR 13C, EST. LOSS 35C; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 21/03/2018 – Granite Awarded $51 M Road and Bridge Rehabilitation Project in Alaska; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction Sees 2018 Low-Double Digit Consolidated Rev Growth; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Granite Construction – 04/17/2018 02:09 PM; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – Granite Announces Planned Retirement Of Chief Financial Officer

Among 3 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $259.25’s average target is 7.31% above currents $241.58 stock price. Lennox International had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17. Robert W. Baird downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $272 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. See Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $220.0000 210.0000

17/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $273.0000 276.0000

08/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 231.0000

24/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs 235.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $202.0000 220.0000

17/04/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $236 New Target: $275 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral New Target: $272 Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $258 New Target: $270 Maintain

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.48 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The Construction segment undertakes various construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold Granite Construction Incorporated shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 83,091 shares. Moreover, Zacks Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) for 6,831 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 4,062 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Associates has invested 0.16% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 21,875 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 134,676 shares. Brinker has 0.03% invested in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 295,649 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Washington-based Evergreen Capital Management Limited Company has invested 0.3% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 909,229 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Paradigm Cap Management Inc accumulated 20,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 30,268 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Granite Construction has $5300 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 13.78% above currents $31.64 stock price. Granite Construction had 6 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, August 8. The stock of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by B. Riley & Co. Goldman Sachs upgraded Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) on Wednesday, May 29 to “Buy” rating.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $417,043 activity. Larkin Kyle T also bought $99,890 worth of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares. 1,000 shares were bought by Jigisha Desai, worth $28,330 on Monday, August 12. The insider Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744. 2,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $55,800 were bought by Roberts James Hildebrand. KELSEY DAVID H had bought 5,000 shares worth $151,050.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $9.36 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 26.72 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Lennox International Inc. shares while 116 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 26.46 million shares or 2.78% less from 27.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Chase Inv Counsel Corporation owns 2.64% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 18,897 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 81 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 8,339 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 439 shares. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma reported 0.04% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Argent Capital Mngmt reported 4,623 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 31,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Llc owns 0% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 7,457 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) or 74,166 shares. Bbt Management Ltd Liability Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Ent Fin Corp invested in 0.01% or 107 shares. 300 were reported by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Los Angeles & Equity stated it has 0.03% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Eventide Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).