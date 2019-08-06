Analysts See $1.35 EPS for Brinker International, Inc. (EAT); 3 Analysts Bullish The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)

Analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report $1.35 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 13.45% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. EAT’s profit would be $50.63 million giving it 7.35 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Brinker International, Inc.’s analysts see 7.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $39.7. About 1.07 million shares traded or 23.13% up from the average. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 14/05/2018 – Brinker suggests customers monitor their bank and credit card statement for suspicious activity and to contact their bank if their information is being misused; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Chili’s Parent Brinker International Earnings And Revenue Beat Expectations — MarketWatch

Among 5 analysts covering Go-Ahead Group The PLC (LON:GOG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Go-Ahead Group The PLC had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. Jefferies maintained The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) on Thursday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Performer” rating and GBX 1950 target in Monday, February 25 report. As per Monday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. The stock of The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, June 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Tuesday, April 9 to “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Canaccord Genuity. See The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.57% or GBX 32 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2066. About 17,277 shares traded. The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. The company has market cap of 891.63 million GBP. It operates through three divisions: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. It has a 13.59 P/E ratio. The firm also offers rail replacement and other contracted services.

More news for The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Imagine Owning Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) And Wondering If The 26% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 03, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $33,640 activity. The insider Baltes Kelly C. bought 800 shares worth $33,640.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.55 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold Brinker International, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 256,470 shares. 25,551 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Communication Can. Estabrook Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,525 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 4,671 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Advisors Lp reported 0.01% stake. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 14,524 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 84,544 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 608,416 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 8,710 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt reported 12,175 shares stake. Martingale Asset L P accumulated 204,748 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp has invested 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 305,000 shares.