Analysts See $1.34 EPS for City Holding Company (CHCO); Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Sentiment Is 1.48

Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.74, from 2.22 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 65 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 44 sold and trimmed stakes in Independent Bank Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 26.53 million shares, up from 25.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Independent Bank Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 37 Increased: 49 New Position: 16.

Analysts expect City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report $1.34 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.75% from last quarter’s $1.33 EPS. CHCO’s profit would be $21.98 million giving it 13.87 P/E if the $1.34 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, City Holding Company’s analysts see -2.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 28,361 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has declined 4.42% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.42% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 19/04/2018 – DJ Global Future City Holding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTCY); 18/04/2018 – China South City Holdings Contracted Sales HK$12.03 Billion in Year Ended March 31; 02/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From China South City Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY; 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING 1Q ROA 1.69%, EST. 1.57%; 22/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within REX American Resources, CRA International, City Holding, Sa; 20/04/2018 – CITY HOLDING CO CHCO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $72; 18/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – CONTRACTED SALES OF HK$12,026 MLN FOR YEAR OF FY2017/18

Analysts await Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 14.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.2 per share. IBTX’s profit will be $58.85M for 9.42 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.30% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $51.61. About 218,593 shares traded or 3.22% up from the average. Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) has declined 15.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.90% the S&P500. Some Historical IBTX News: 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Independent Bank Group 1Q EPS $1.03; 27/03/2018 – Independent Bank Hires Veteran Lenders to Support Denton Growth; 07/03/2018 Dir Fair Gifts 700 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group: Deal Has Been Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both Companies; 14/03/2018 – Dir Smith Gifts 783 Of Independent Bank Group Inc; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK – GUARANTY BANCORP’S CEO PAUL W. TAYLOR AND CHAIRMAN EDWARD B. CORDES WILL JOIN BOARD OF INDEPENDENT BANK GROUP ON DEAL CLOSING

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.22 billion. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts. It has a 12.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction, land, and land development loans; residential real estate loans; single family interim construction loans; commercial loans comprising SBA guaranteed loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit and energy related loans; agricultural loans for farmers and ranchers; consumer loans, such as installment loans comprising loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles; and residential mortgages.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. holds 6.05% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Group, Inc. for 269,038 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 975,000 shares or 5.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 3.64% invested in the company for 423,088 shares. The Arkansas-based Forest Hill Capital Llc has invested 3.16% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 295,189 shares.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $41,544 activity. Another trade for 130 shares valued at $9,838 was made by FISHER ROBERT D on Tuesday, July 2. Shares for $10,673 were bought by HYLTON TRACY W II.

City Holding Company operates as a holding firm for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It has a 15.78 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to clients for the purchase or refinance of a residence; home equity junior lien loans; consumer loans that are secured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts.