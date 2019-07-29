Analysts See $-1.34 EPS for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT); Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (OBAS) SI Increased By 5.26%

Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OBAS) had an increase of 5.26% in short interest. OBAS’s SI was 2,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.26% from 1,900 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:OBAS)’s short sellers to cover OBAS’s short positions. The SI to Optibase LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.17%. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 10 shares traded. Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) has risen 48.64% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OBAS News: 30/05/2018 – Optibase 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 28/03/2018 Optibase Ltd. Announces Availability of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Its Website; 28/03/2018 – Optibase 4Q Loss/Shr 10c

Analysts expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) to report $-1.34 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $2.50 EPS change or 65.10% from last quarter’s $-3.84 EPS. After having $-0.45 EPS previously, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s analysts see 197.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 90,685 shares traded. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) has declined 19.21% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.64% the S&P500.

More important recent Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fees for delayed OBA filings to be waived as part of OSC burden reduction project – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com published article titled: “7 Telecom Penny Stocks to Buy Now – NASDAQ”, Prnewswire.com published: “Optibase Ltd. Announces Refinancing of the Loan on its Condominium Units in Miami, Florida – PR Newswire” on November 24, 2017. More interesting news about Optibase Ltd. (NASDAQ:OBAS) was released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Optibase Announces Closing of Sale of Its Video Solutions Business – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2010.

Optibase Ltd. operates in the fixed-income real estate sector. The company has market cap of $56.08 million. The firm purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. It currently has negative earnings. It holds properties in RÃ¼mlang and Geneva, Switzerland; Bavaria, Germany; Miami, Florida; Texas; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Chicago, Illinois.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $149.67 million. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Axovant Sciences Ltd.