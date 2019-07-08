Analysts See $1.33 EPS for Terex (TEX); Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Increased Macys (M) Position

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp increased Macys Inc (M) stake by 53.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp acquired 207,716 shares as Macys Inc (M)’s stock declined 14.03%. The Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 595,216 shares with $14.30M value, up from 387,500 last quarter. Macys Inc now has $6.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.58. About 4.90M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 23/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – PAULA A. PRICE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 9, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s: A Miracle on 34th Street? — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – Splashlight Names Bíjou Summers as Vice President of Human Re; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Twelve Classes of GSMS 2014-GC22; 16/05/2018 – MACY”S 1Q OWNED PLUS LICENSED COMPS +4.2%, EST. +1%; 02/05/2018 – Macy’s Acquires NYC Retailer Story, Makes Its Founder Brand Experience Officer — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Edited and Exclusive Fare, Lead Times Aimed to Lift Macy’s Sales; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 16/05/2018 – U.S. markets closed higher on Wednesday with Macy’s reporting strong quarterly earnings, boosting the retail sector; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street

Analysts expect Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report $1.33 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 35.71% from last quarter’s $0.98 EPS. TEX’s profit would be $95.73 million giving it 5.46 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.87 EPS previously, Terex Corporation’s analysts see 52.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 232,569 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Among 6 analysts covering Macy’s (NYSE:M), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Macy’s had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, January 10. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, May 16.

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 62% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Macyâ€™s, Inc. (M) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “DPW Announces Exchange Agreement Offer For $1M – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vectrus Acquires Advantor Systems For $44M – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The The Sherwin-Williams Company’s (NYSE:SHW) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEX in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold” on Thursday, March 7. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carlson L P holds 68,678 shares. Barclays Plc holds 108,005 shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 6,918 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 16,103 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 508,501 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 15,684 shares. Systematic Financial L P holds 39,465 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Cibc World Markets Corporation stated it has 108,900 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 342 shares. 70,299 were reported by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag. Principal Gru Inc Inc invested in 267,878 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Ls Advisors Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) for 3,366 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 14,277 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Covanta Holding Corporation (CVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ASV Holdings, Inc. Signs Definitive Merger Agreement With Yanmar Holdings – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On PolyOne Corporation (POL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.09 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It currently has negative earnings. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. $236 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A. 439 shares were bought by SHEEHAN JOHN D, worth $12,753 on Wednesday, January 9. The insider HENRY BRIAN J bought $2,300. 1.60 million shares valued at $43.70 million were sold by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, June 7.