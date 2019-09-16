Analysts See $1.33 EPS for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP); Shorts at YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (YMAIF) Raised By 29.28%

Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $1.33 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 9.92% from last quarter’s $1.21 EPS. PNFP’s profit would be $102.34M giving it 10.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc.’s analysts see -6.34% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 648,498 shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 16/04/2018 – PNFP Reports Diluted EPS of $1.08, ROAA of 1.53 Percent and ROTCE of 18.12 Percent for 1Q 2018; 16/04/2018 – PNFP 1Q EPS $1.13 EX. MERGER-RELATED CHARGES; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS 7c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP,: PACT TO BUY PINNACLE FINANCIAL GROUP; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds Pinnacle Financial; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Correct: Pinnacle Financial 1Q EPS $1.08, Not 7 Cents; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c

YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:YMAIF) had an increase of 29.28% in short interest. YMAIF’s SI was 16.60 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.28% from 12.84M shares previously. With 6,600 avg volume, 2515 days are for YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:YMAIF)’s short sellers to cover YMAIF’s short positions. It closed at $0.2381 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in real estate, automotive and heavy equipment, consumer, tourism, and agriculture businesses in Myanmar and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $455.48 million. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Development segment develops and sells land and properties. It has a 17.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s Real Estate Services segment provides project management, design, and estate management services, as well as property leasing services.

More recent Yoma Strategic Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMAIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Yoma Strategic Holdings: Proxy To Myanmar – Seeking Alpha" on November 19, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: "Yoma Strategic Holdings: Potential Upside On Myanmar Property And Possible Debt Financing – Seeking Alpha" on January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.99 in 2019Q1.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity. $1.31M worth of stock was bought by INGRAM DAVID B on Tuesday, August 6.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. operates as a bank holding firm for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. The firm accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 11.66 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans and lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.