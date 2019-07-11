Analysts See $1.33 EPS for Independent Bank Corp. (INDB); Natures Sunshine Products (NATR) Has 1.18 Sentiment

Analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $1.33 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $1.14 EPS. INDB’s profit would be $45.63 million giving it 13.89 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Independent Bank Corp.’s analysts see 2.31% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $73.91. About 54,000 shares traded. Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) has risen 5.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.12% the S&P500. Some Historical INDB News: 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q Net Interest Income $68.5 M; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – ANTICIPATES TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO 2019 EARNINGS; 29/05/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK, MNB BANCORP SIGN MERGER PACT FOR ROCKLAND; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK REPORTS A 19% BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 29/05/2018 – Independent Bank Corp. and MNB Bancorp Sign Merger Agreement for Rockland Trust Company to Acquire the Milford National Bank an; 19/04/2018 – Independent Bank MA 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 19/04/2018 – INDB 1Q EPS $1.00; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 19/03/2018 – Rockland Trust Launches “Small Business, Big Dreams” Contest

Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 20 investment professionals started new or increased holdings, while 17 sold and decreased stakes in Natures Sunshine Products Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 14.40 million shares, up from 14.39 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Natures Sunshine Products Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 18 New Position: 2.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $697,076 activity.

The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 14,571 shares traded or 10.89% up from the average. Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. (NATR) has risen 11.36% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NATR News: 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products CEO Gregory Probert to Retire; 01/05/2018 – NATR:PROBERT TO HELP IN TRANSITIONING HIS CEO ROLE TO SUCCESSOR; 10/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine 1Q EPS 3c; 01/05/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Products Commences CEO Transition Plan Following Retirement Announcement of CEO; 01/05/2018 – NATURE’S SUNSHINE PRODUCTS BEGINS CEO TRANSITION PLAN FOLLOWING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATR); 14/03/2018 – Nature’s Sunshine Sees 4Q Loss/Shr 90c-Loss 95c; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – MOSS SERVED AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF HANESBRANDS INC; 30/05/2018 – NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC – ON MAY 25, APPOINTED RICHARD D. MOSS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 NATURES SUNSHINE PRODUCTS INC NATR.O SEES FY 2017 SHR LOSS $0.66 TO $0.71

NatureÂ’s Sunshine Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and direct sale of nutritional and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $160.08 million. It operates through four divisions: NSP Americas; NSP Russia, Central and Eastern Europe; Synergy WorldWide; and China and New Markets. It has a 433.33 P/E ratio. The firm offers general health line of assorted health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, essential oils, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Red Mountain Capital Partners Llc holds 16.86% of its portfolio in Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc. for 2.51 million shares. Wynnefield Capital Inc owns 2.22 million shares or 9.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. has 3.8% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The California-based First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has invested 2.04% in the stock. Fosun International Ltd, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 2.85 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Independent Bank Corp. shares while 38 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 24.12 million shares or 3.41% more from 23.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Raymond James Associate owns 5,881 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.01% or 1,295 shares. Shelton invested in 0.01% or 224 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 254,585 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 112,379 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Incorporated reported 3,190 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,487 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio stated it has 700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 11,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock accumulated 4.54M shares. Cwm holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 90,365 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) for 724,590 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $360,887 activity. JONES KEVIN J had sold 2,000 shares worth $160,740 on Monday, February 4. Shares for $116,978 were sold by ODDLEIFSON CHRISTOPHER on Friday, January 25.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking services and products to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company has market cap of $2.54 billion. The companyÂ’s services and products include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. It has a 15.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans.