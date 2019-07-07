Analysts See $1.33 EPS for Edwards Lifesciences (EW); American Electric Technologies (AETI) Sentiment Is 0.8

Analysts expect Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report $1.33 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 7.26% from last quarter’s $1.24 EPS. EW’s profit would be $272.34 million giving it 35.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s analysts see 0.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $188.3. About 828,566 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT

American Electric Technologies Inc (AETI) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 4 funds started new or increased positions, while 5 sold and decreased stakes in American Electric Technologies Inc. The funds in our database now own: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding American Electric Technologies Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

American Electric Technologies, Inc

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Technologies, Inc for 666,168 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 2,695 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sfmg Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 493,986 shares. The Texas-based Financial Advisory Group has invested 0.01% in the stock. Ariel Investments Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 178,664 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Electric Technologies Announces Receipt of $725000 Joint Venture Distribution – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “AETI Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Results Nasdaq:AETI – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “American Electric Technologies Announces Filing of Preliminary Proxy Statement Related to Share Exchange Transaction With Stabilis Energy and Amendment to Share Exchange Agreement – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ:AETI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AETI Announces Signing of a Definitive Share Exchange Agreement with Stabilis Energy to Create a Leading North American Small-Scale LNG Production and Distribution Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AETI Joint Venture, BOMAY, Receives Major Order for Drilling Rig Control Systems – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

The stock increased 5.56% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About 79,586 shares traded. American Electric Technologies, Inc (AETI) has declined 4.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.95% the S&P500.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $38.56 billion. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. It has a 52.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patient??s diseased or defective heart valve.