Analysts See $1.33 EPS for Allegion plc (ALLE); Macquarie Group LTD Has Increased By $1.21 Million Its Interface (TILE) Stake

Macquarie Group Ltd increased Interface Inc (TILE) stake by 93.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Macquarie Group Ltd acquired 80,820 shares as Interface Inc (TILE)'s stock declined 12.06%. The Macquarie Group Ltd holds 167,665 shares with $2.57 million value, up from 86,845 last quarter. Interface Inc now has $758.46 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.98. About 295,070 shares traded. Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has declined 37.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.14% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report $1.33 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 8.13% from last quarter's $1.23 EPS. ALLE's profit would be $124.20M giving it 19.20 P/E if the $1.33 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Allegion plc's analysts see 5.56% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $102.13. About 484,790 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 27.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold Allegion plc shares while 114 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 78.92 million shares or 1.70% less from 80.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Timber Creek Management Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 91 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co owns 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 3,550 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 2,812 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Inc holds 0% or 2,117 shares. Charles Schwab Management holds 643,331 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Parkside Bancorporation Trust owns 0% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 35 shares. Blackrock invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 1.41M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual reported 5,605 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 206,668 shares. 67 are held by Qci Asset Ny. Michael Susan Dell Foundation, a New York-based fund reported 5,032 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Northern Tru has invested 0.03% in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Allegion Public Limited Company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.54 billion. It offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and controls/exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories. It has a 22.19 P/E ratio. It also makes door and window products, including sealing systems, such as sound control, fire and smoke protection, threshold applications, lights, door louvers, intumescent products, photo-luminescent, and flood barrier for doors for use in commercial spaces and products, as well as creates and makes sliding and folding door hardware for commercial and residential spaces.

More notable recent Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance" on September 02, 2019

Among 4 analysts covering Allegion (NYSE:ALLE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegion has $11500 highest and $10500 lowest target. $111.50’s average target is 9.17% above currents $102.13 stock price. Allegion had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $10500 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ALLE in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral” on Monday, July 8. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11400 target in Tuesday, July 9 report.

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) stake by 74,037 shares to 14,725 valued at $147,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) stake by 70,541 shares and now owns 103,135 shares. Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) was reduced too.

