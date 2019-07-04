Analysts See $1.32 EPS for Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA); LCNB (LCNB)’s Sentiment Is 1.37

LCNB Corp (LCNB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.63, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 26 funds opened new and increased positions, while 19 reduced and sold their stakes in LCNB Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 3.56 million shares, up from 3.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding LCNB Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 14 Increased: 19 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) to report $1.32 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.26 EPS change or 16.46% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. MUSA’s profit would be $42.58M giving it 16.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $0.16 EPS previously, Murphy USA Inc.’s analysts see 725.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $84.97. About 126,508 shares traded. Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) has risen 22.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MUSA News: 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q EPS $1.16; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy USA Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUSA); 15/05/2018 – Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Net $39.3M; 20/03/2018 – Murphy USA Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 Murphy USA May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – MURPHY USA 1Q REV. $3.24B, EST. $3.22B; 01/05/2018 – Murphy USA 1Q Rev $3.24B

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.03% of its portfolio in LCNB Corp. for 382,687 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 210,800 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Financial Group Inc has 0.17% invested in the company for 109,285 shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.11% in the stock. Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 20,740 shares.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding firm for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company has market cap of $247.41 million. The Company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 14.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 3,613 shares traded. LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has declined 8.62% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LCNB News: 18/04/2018 LCNB CORP LCNB.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp 1Q EPS 27c; 18/04/2018 – LCNB Corp. Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – LCNB Corp. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ LCNB Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LCNB)

Analysts await LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.31 per share. LCNB’s profit will be $5.19M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by LCNB Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

