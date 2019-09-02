Analysts See $1.32 EPS for Lennar (LEN); Shorts at SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (SCTBF) Lowered By 8.37%

Analysts expect Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report $1.32 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.71% from last quarter’s $1.4 EPS. LEN’s profit would be $408.37 million giving it 9.66 P/E if the $1.32 EPS is correct. After having $1.30 EPS previously, Lennar Corporation’s analysts see 1.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.61M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa

SECURITAS A B ORDINARY SHARES SHS-B- (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) had a decrease of 8.37% in short interest. SCTBF’s SI was 3.00M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.37% from 3.27M shares previously. It closed at $15.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.78 billion. The firm operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily divisions. It has a 8.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s homebuilding activities primarily include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes to first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Among 8 analysts covering Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lennar Corp has $7100 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.75’s average target is 9.31% above currents $51 stock price. Lennar Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by CFRA. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $5400 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was downgraded by Susquehanna. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 18. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 28. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Securitas AB provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. The company has market cap of $5.74 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It has a 17.56 P/E ratio. It primarily offers specialized guarding, mobile, monitoring, remote video, on-site, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate investigation and risk management services.

