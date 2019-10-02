Analysts See $1.31 EPS for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL); Fair Isaac (FICO) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report $1.31 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 15.93% from last quarter’s $1.13 EPS. AAL’s profit would be $583.32 million giving it 4.95 P/E if the $1.31 EPS is correct. After having $1.82 EPS previously, American Airlines Group Inc.’s analysts see -28.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 801,607 shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AAL SEES GROWING TO 900 DAILY DEPARTURES AT DALLAS-FORT WORTH; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 06/03/2018 American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 11/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: American Airlines adds five gates at O’Hare

Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 142 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 130 reduced and sold positions in Fair Isaac Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 21.40 million shares, down from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Fair Isaac Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 112 Increased: 75 New Position: 67.

Among 2 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Airlines Group has $4000 highest and $2500 lowest target. $33.33’s average target is 28.44% above currents $25.95 stock price. American Airlines Group had 9 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Morgan Stanley.

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company has market cap of $11.56 billion. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. It has a 7.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a mainline fleet of 930 aircraft.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider Isom Robert D Jr bought 15,000 shares worth $416,250. EMBLER MICHAEL J also bought $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. Johnson Stephen L had bought 5,000 shares worth $138,582 on Tuesday, June 4. The insider KERR DEREK J bought $138,820. CAHILL JOHN T had bought 25,000 shares worth $714,973 on Tuesday, June 4. 5,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $138,820 were bought by EBERWEIN ELISE R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 50 investors sold American Airlines Group Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher L P accumulated 15,442 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cap Advsr Ltd Ltd Company holds 0% or 144 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 38,673 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 28,804 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 322 are owned by Sun Life. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.08% or 6.61 million shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 883 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 523,377 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Arrow invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Oppenheimer & Inc holds 0.03% or 33,262 shares.

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 35% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American updates on LATAM development – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Why American is building a 600-room hotel on its Fort Worth campus – Dallas Business Journal” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American pilots demand 737 MAX-related compensation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 55.07 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $299.58. About 12,312 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) has risen 73.59% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Resignation Result of Begor’s Appointment as CEO of Equifax Inc; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.94% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation for 380,842 shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 73,454 shares or 7.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cypress Funds Llc has 4.45% invested in the company for 90,000 shares. The Maryland-based Profit Investment Management Llc has invested 2.67% in the stock. Sandler Capital Management, a New York-based fund reported 99,636 shares.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $8.66 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 48.87 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “FICO to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FICO and eDriving Release Latest Version of the FICO Safe Driving Score with Improved Ability to Predict Future Collisions and Offer Drivers Micro-Coaching After Every Trip – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.