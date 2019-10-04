Analysts See $1.30 EPS for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW); Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Stake By $582,800

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS) stake by 40.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc acquired 12,400 shares as Smith (A.O.) Corp (AOS)’s stock declined 13.43%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 43,250 shares with $2.04M value, up from 30,850 last quarter. Smith (A.O.) Corp now has $7.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $45.04. About 337,103 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August

Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) to report $1.30 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.52% from last quarter’s $1.32 EPS. WLTW’s profit would be $167.69 million giving it 35.79 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company’s analysts see -26.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $186.12. About 82,545 shares traded. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) has risen 22.35% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WLTW News: 07/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson 1Q EBITDA $557M; 29/05/2018 – Willis Towers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC WLTW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.67 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BenefitView™ enhancements enable employers to continuously monitor and support all Medicare-eligible retirees; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS 1Q REV. $2.3B, EST. $2.17B; 19/04/2018 – Sam Camens Joins Onex to Lead its Health & Benefits Program; 30/04/2018 – Franck Pinette joins Willis Re as Managing Director of EMEA Life & Health; 20/04/2018 – Willis Towers Watson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – WITHOUT IMPACT OF ASC 606, FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO EXPECT CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF AROUND 3%, AND 4% ON ORGANIC BASIS; 09/05/2018 – Workplace Automation to Nearly Double in Indonesia in The Next 3 Years – Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.01 billion. The Company’s Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It has a 28.68 P/E ratio. This segment also offers advice, data, software, and products to address clientsÂ’ total rewards and talent issues in the areas of executive compensation; rewards, talent, and communication; and data, surveys, and technology.

Among 5 analysts covering Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Willis Towers Watson has $22500 highest and $17500 lowest target. $209.83’s average target is 12.74% above currents $186.12 stock price. Willis Towers Watson had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) on Thursday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 22 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by M Partners. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Company holds 5,112 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 261,238 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication holds 0% or 492,493 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0.3% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 11.70 million shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 43,250 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 416 shares. Shell Asset Com invested in 9,698 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors owns 481,730 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.01% or 21,416 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Fdx Advsr has 11,008 shares. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 313,270 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The owns 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 19,902 shares.