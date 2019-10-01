Analysts See $1.30 EPS for V.F. (VFC); Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund (FFC) Sentiment Is 0.81

Analysts expect V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. VFC’s profit would be $517.63M giving it 17.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $0.30 EPS previously, V.F. Corporation’s analysts see 333.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.99. About 1.45M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 07/05/2018 – VF Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 30/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes the Sale of Its Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of lcebreaker®; 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc (FFC) investors sentiment is 0.81 in Q2 2019. It’s the same as in 2019Q1. The ratio is without change, as only 22 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 27 cut down and sold holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.17 million shares, down from 4.43 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 19 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $157,860 activity. Carucci Richard bought $157,860 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $35.43 billion. It operates through four divisions: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Sportswear. It has a 31.09 P/E ratio. The firm offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, women??s activewear, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, lucy, and Eagle Creek brands.

Among 2 analysts covering V.F. Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:VFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. V.F. Corporation Common Stock has $9700 highest and $8700 lowest target. $95’s average target is 6.75% above currents $88.99 stock price. V.F. Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by UBS. The stock of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 136,901 shares traded or 11.11% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Family Firm Inc. holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. for 82,066 shares. Covington Capital Management owns 414,752 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 29,025 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Bard Associates Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,225 shares.

