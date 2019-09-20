Analysts See $1.30 EPS for The Progressive (PGR); Pentwater Capital Management LP Trimmed Celgene (CELG) Position

Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $760.05M giving it 14.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -21.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $75.78. About 3.45 million shares traded or 21.97% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Celgene Corp (CELG) stake by 41.2% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 4.03M shares as Celgene Corp (CELG)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 5.75M shares with $531.90M value, down from 9.79 million last quarter. Celgene Corp now has $70.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.95. About 2.11M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE DEFENDING PATENT ESTATE; STAY UNTIL 2020 IN DR. REDDY’S; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court upholds legality of patent review process; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE CORP SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $8.95, WITHOUT DILUTION FROM JUNO

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Worldpay Inc stake by 608,543 shares to 828,543 valued at $101.54M in 2019Q2. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (Put) stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Solarwinds Corp was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Celgene has $103 highest and $100 lowest target. $101.50’s average target is 2.58% above currents $98.95 stock price. Celgene had 10 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Hold” rating and $100 target in Monday, June 24 report. Mizuho maintained the shares of CELG in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kings Point Capital reported 400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,495 were reported by Atwood Palmer Incorporated. 3,042 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 46,794 shares. Brown Capital Limited Liability Co owns 11,249 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 104,459 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2,469 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.26% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 2,050 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd reported 69,344 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Johnson Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The New York-based Burns J W Communication Incorporated New York has invested 0.83% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Adell Harriman And Carpenter invested in 0% or 10,125 shares.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 earnings per share, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.59 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85.71’s average target is 13.10% above currents $75.78 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Raymond James maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 12. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9500 target in Monday, July 1 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold The Progressive Corporation shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wright Investors Service reported 81,413 shares. Bragg Advisors holds 112,475 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,434 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Dynamic Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.24% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 13,507 shares. Comerica Retail Bank has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ing Groep Nv has 2,654 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 9,061 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.16% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 343,291 shares. Partner Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 20,617 shares for 1.75% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 99,140 shares. Numerixs Invest Incorporated stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.31 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.83 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.