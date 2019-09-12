Analysts See $1.30 EPS for The Progressive (PGR); Flushing Financial (FFIC) Shorts Lowered By 2.15%

Analysts expect The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 17.20% from last quarter’s $1.57 EPS. PGR’s profit would be $760.04M giving it 14.67 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.66 EPS previously, The Progressive Corporation’s analysts see -21.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.28. About 1.51 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B

Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) had a decrease of 2.15% in short interest. FFIC’s SI was 363,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.15% from 371,500 shares previously. With 50,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s short sellers to cover FFIC’s short positions. The SI to Flushing Financial Corporation’s float is 1.37%. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 81,846 shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) has declined 19.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIC News: 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Management Exits Flushing Financial; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Reports Record Commercial Business Loan Originations; 10.5% Annualized Net Loan Growth; 16/03/2018 Flushing Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Flushing Financial 1Q EPS 39c; 19/04/2018 – Flushing Bank Leases New Chinatown Branch Location; 24/04/2018 – FLUSHING FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS 37C, EST. 45C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Flushing Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIC); 18/05/2018 – Flushing Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Since May 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $9,803 activity. Another trade for 100 shares valued at $2,149 was made by Cullen Susan on Tuesday, May 28.

More notable recent Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Flushing Financial (FFIC) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Flushing Financial Corporation shares while 35 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.33 million shares or 1.00% less from 21.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 17,988 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd accumulated 593,860 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.02% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) or 2.37M shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 37,490 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.02% or 734,112 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 5,107 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co owns 0% invested in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) for 10,116 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC). Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 406,552 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 0% in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) or 67 shares. Us State Bank De owns 339 shares. Denali Advsr Lc holds 367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 163,081 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Flushing Bank that provides banking services and products primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. The company has market cap of $584.90 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.58 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 11.43% above currents $76.28 stock price. Progressive had 13 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, July 1 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, July 29. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Hold” rating by Janney Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $44.60 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 13.92 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.