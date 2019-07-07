Analysts See $1.30 EPS for Moog Inc. (MOG.A); SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (SLVFF) Shorts Down By 44.44%

Analysts expect Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) to report $1.30 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. MOG_A’s profit would be $45.50M giving it 18.15 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Moog Inc.’s analysts see 8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.38. About 62,834 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 2.06% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 05/03/2018 Sight-Restoring Cataract Surgeries for the Underserved of Karnataka, HelpMeSee and Moog Motion Controls Join Efforts to Support; 15/03/2018 – MOOG BEGINS CASH DIV OF 25C/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Moog 2Q EPS 39c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’; 25/04/2018 – Moog Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B

SILVERLAKE AXIS LTD ORDINARY SHARES BER (OTCMKTS:SLVFF) had a decrease of 44.44% in short interest. SLVFF’s SI was 1,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 44.44% from 1,800 shares previously. It closed at $0.36 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Moog Inc. designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The Company’s Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground navigation aids. It has a 19.97 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Space and Defense Controls segment provides controls for satellites, space vehicles, launch vehicles, armored combat vehicles, tactical and strategic missiles, security and surveillance, and other defense applications; and gun aiming, stabilization, and automatic ammunition loading for armored combat vehicles.

Silverlake Axis Ltd., an investment holding company, provides digital economy solutions and services to the banking, insurance, payment, retail, and logistic industries. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. The Company’s solutions include Silverlake Axis integrated banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated Islamic banking solutions, Silverlake Axis integrated provident fund systems, Silverlake Axis cards systems, Silverlake Axis retail merchandising systems, Silverlake Axis enterprise payment platforms, Cyber Village converged Internet and mobile platforms, and Silverlake Symmetri retail banking solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers software project customization and implementation services to deliver end-to-end banking, payment, and retail solutions; maintenance and enhancement services; processing services for credit cards and other credit products on an outsourcing basis; and cloud computing software as a service platform for policy origination and claim processing for the insurance industry, as well as sells software and hardware products, including the resale of IBM hardware products and related system software.