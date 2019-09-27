Analysts See $1.30 EPS for CIT Group Inc. (CIT); Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report $1.30 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 13.04% from last quarter’s $1.15 EPS. CIT’s profit would be $121.89M giving it 8.70 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, CIT Group Inc.’s analysts see -1.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 595,671 shares traded. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CIT’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BB+’ & SUB NTS ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – CIT and Operation HOPE Launch Video Series to Empower Small Business Owners; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Rev $495M; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group Profit Falls 46%, Touts Progress on Strategic Plan; 24/04/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $448 MLN AT MAR 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $431 MLN AT DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – CIT Group 1Q Net $97M; 29/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 05/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 5 / 2018 – () Toys R Us- Delaware, Inc. dba Toys R Us and Babies R Us (Store #6333 Queens) – New York Cit; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Healthcare Realty Trust has $3400 highest and $3300 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 0.00% above currents $33.5 stock price. Healthcare Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, September 17. See Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) latest ratings:

20/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $31.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $34.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

CIT Group Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The firm operates through Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Non-Strategic Portfolios , and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 10.18 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring and secured financing services, as well as receivables management products to the retail supply chain; and equipment leasing and secured financing to the rail industry.

More notable recent CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on Financing for Technology Consulting and Services Firm – PRNewswire” on September 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CIT Serves as Sole Lead Arranger on $34 Million Financing for Texas Assisted Living Facility – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CIT Names David Bagatelle Head of Relationship Commercial Banking, Eastern Region – PRNewswire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CIT Leads $140 Million Financing for California Solar Project – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CIT Serves as Co-Lead Arranger on $90.6 Million Financing for Multifamily Project in Washington, DC – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CIT Group (NYSE:CIT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CIT Group has $6000 highest and $5000 lowest target. $55’s average target is 21.60% above currents $45.23 stock price. CIT Group had 3 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. UBS maintained CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Buy” rating and $6000 target.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 434,716 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Declares Dividend of 30c; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 02/04/2018 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: B. Douglas Whitman II to Serve as SVP, Finance & Treasurer, Effective April 1

More notable recent Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New coverage – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Announces Medical Leave of Executive Chairman David Emery and Election of New Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Scenes from CBJ’s Best in HR event at Carowinds – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “St. Louis public company hires HR chief – St. Louis Business Journal” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $4.33 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 139 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in ownership, acquisition, management, leasing, and development of properties associated with delivery of healthcare services such as medical office and outpatient facilities.

