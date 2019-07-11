Analysts See $1.29 EPS for Post Holdings, Inc. (POST); CBS Has 1.36 Sentiment

CBS Corp (CBS) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 278 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 204 cut down and sold positions in CBS Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 195.93 million shares, down from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CBS Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 10 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 170 Increased: 199 New Position: 79.

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report $1.29 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 21.70% from last quarter’s $1.06 EPS. POST’s profit would be $95.30 million giving it 20.92 P/E if the $1.29 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Post Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.78% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.96. About 359,282 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest, sources say [21:39 BST06 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS AFFIRMS 2018 ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.08; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 03/05/2018 – Post Holdings: Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA Guidance $1.22B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 19/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 group forecast; 27/03/2018 – Post Holdings: Closure of Clinton Facility, Transfer of Production Capabilities Expected to Be Completed by September 2019

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. $12.96 million worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) shares were bought by STIRITZ WILLIAM P. On Thursday, February 7 BROWN JAY W sold $240,374 worth of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 2,500 shares. Another trade for 280 shares valued at $28,157 was made by CALLISON EDWIN H on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Post Holdings, Inc. shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment accumulated 1,360 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Gam Ag has invested 0.71% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Marshall Wace Llp reported 7,959 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 175,942 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 47,560 shares. 34 were accumulated by Earnest Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.65M shares. Beck Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 9,082 shares stake. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 2,750 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 5,678 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York has invested 0.03% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 1,854 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 294,353 shares.

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.98 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Post Consumer Brands, Michael Foods Group, Active Nutrition, and Private Brands. It has a 32.41 P/E ratio. It makes, markets, and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal products; and egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.12 per share. CBS’s profit will be $444.39 million for 11.25 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.87% negative EPS growth.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.99 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. It has a 6.63 P/E ratio. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc holds 21% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation for 296,600 shares. Chieftain Capital Management Inc. owns 5,948 shares or 9.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ibis Capital Partners Llp has 8.76% invested in the company for 31,000 shares. The New York-based Tremblant Capital Group has invested 5.39% in the stock. Act Ii Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 110,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 1.61M shares traded. CBS Corporation (CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500.