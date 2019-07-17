Analysts See $1.28 EPS for TopBuild Corp. (BLD); FTD Companies (FTD) Has 0.59 Sentiment

Analysts expect TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to report $1.28 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 24.27% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. BLD’s profit would be $44.06M giving it 15.96 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, TopBuild Corp.’s analysts see 20.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.73. About 54,821 shares traded. TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has risen 6.15% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BLD News: 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD 1Q EPS 74C; 16/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP – CO CURRENTLY PLANS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION ON MAY 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP BLD.N FY2018 REV VIEW $2.10 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 TopBuild Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SAYS COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS TOPBUILD CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – TopBuild Expands Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TOPBUILD REAFFIRMING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – TOPBUILD CORP SEES FY REV $2,338 MLN – $2,398 MLN

FTD Companies Inc (FTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It's up 0.12, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 17 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 29 sold and decreased stock positions in FTD Companies Inc.

Among 2 analysts covering TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. TopBuild Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Nomura. The stock of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, May 8. Buckingham Research initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company has market cap of $2.81 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Installation and Distribution. It has a 19.79 P/E ratio. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting firm primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It currently has negative earnings. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related services and products to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FTD Companies, Inc. for 1.10 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 3.71 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 843,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,568 shares.

The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1014240000. About 3.45M shares traded or 46.86% up from the average. FTD Companies, Inc. (FTD) has declined 79.93% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.36% the S&P500.

