Analysts See $1.28 EPS for CoreSite Realty (COR); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering 3M Company (MMM)

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report $1.28 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. COR’s profit would be $47.23 million giving it 23.06 P/E if the $1.28 EPS is correct. After having $1.25 EPS previously, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s analysts see 2.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $118.09. About 280,111 shares traded or 10.80% up from the average. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has risen 8.67% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q EPS 59c; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q Rev $129.6M; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B; 21/04/2018 – DJ CoreSite Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COR); 29/05/2018 – CoreSite Realty Dividend Growth May Be Sparking Buying Interest; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN

Among 6 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 11 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. On Friday, April 26 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 9. Bank of America maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Thursday, June 27. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Friday, May 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $17200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating. See 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $201.0000 New Target: $182.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $207.0000 New Target: $176.0000 Downgrade

27/06/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Neutral Old Target: $193.0000 New Target: $185.0000 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $184.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $183.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: Argus Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

03/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $189 New Target: $188 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold New Target: $188 Maintain

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. More than 1,200 of the world??s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. It has a 54.39 P/E ratio. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 430+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ?? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold CoreSite Realty Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Communications accumulated 15,953 shares. Hightower Advisors Llc reported 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 563,893 shares. 8,237 are held by Da Davidson And. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 3.88M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Green Street Investors Lc owns 2.4% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 40,500 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) for 9,641 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 12,872 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co holds 27,121 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 152,080 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Group invested in 278,836 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Dana Invest Advisors reported 23,277 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold 3M Company shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff And Phelps Investment Management has 6,115 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability holds 4,910 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Chemical Financial Bank holds 0.55% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 23,310 shares. Sol Mgmt Co has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). West Oak Ltd Llc has 1,825 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Edgemoor Invest Advsrs invested in 2.16% or 78,898 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa has 2.82% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, First Bancorp has 0.36% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Boltwood Cap Management reported 2,487 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv, a California-based fund reported 3,810 shares. Moreover, Linscomb & Williams has 0.06% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 5,790 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.82% or 11,196 shares. Sigma Planning Corp owns 17,396 shares. Notis reported 25,747 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 3,123 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $624,295 were sold by Bushman Julie L. $1.77 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. 5,940 shares were sold by Lindekugel Jon T, worth $1.19 million on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares. The insider Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450. Bauman James L also sold $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Monday, February 11. Keel Paul A also sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.16 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 04/04/2018 – 3M REPORTS NEW LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENT; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 21/03/2018 – MOMENT GROUP AB MOMENT.ST – ISSUES BONDS WITH TOTAL FRAME OF SEK 400 MLN, BONDS RUN FOR 3 YEARS WITH FLOATING RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 6.0 PCT; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 13/04/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.49% by End-3Q vs 2.38% Prior (Correct); 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest

