Analysts See $1.27 EPS for Camden Property Trust (CPT); Hyman Charles D Has Raised Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake By $1.60 Million

Analysts expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to report $1.27 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.72% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. CPT’s profit would be $121.37M giving it 21.12 P/E if the $1.27 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Camden Property Trust’s analysts see 4.10% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $107.3. About 73,254 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED SHR $1.15; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – ACKNOWLEDGES RESIGNATION OF CHAROONG SUPANPONG, THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Camden Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPT); 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q EPS 41c

Hyman Charles D increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 14.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hyman Charles D acquired 15,829 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Hyman Charles D holds 126,086 shares with $12.76M value, up from 110,257 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $371.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $113.52. About 3.95M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; Presale Issued; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS EXECUTIVE COMP PLAN APPROVED WITH 93% IN SUPPORT; 16/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL EIX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vestor Capital Ltd holds 2.49% or 134,598 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 1.25% or 2.51 million shares in its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Limited Company has 49,824 shares. White Pine Invest has 2.19% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 1.39% or 104,506 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt Corporation La reported 20,111 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.5% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.47M shares. Weik Capital has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.37% or 52,061 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 3.15M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap Lp invested in 174,300 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Narwhal Cap Mngmt holds 97,943 shares or 2.16% of its portfolio. Fil Limited has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Ontario – Canada-based Chou Assoc Inc has invested 4.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Neumann Cap Management Limited accumulated 16,065 shares.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $2.79 million activity. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96M. $1.22 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950. BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304 worth of stock or 5,831 shares. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were sold by Beer Lori A. $194,242 worth of stock was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of stock.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “JPMorgan Will Return A Record $40 Billion To Shareholders Over The Next Twelve Months – Forbes” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan Chase declares $0.90 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “JPMorgan Chase Unveils Its 2019 Capital Program: What Investors Need to Know – The Motley Fool” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 16 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $130 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, January 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 16. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden Property Trust (CPT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Is Yielding 3.2% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Camden Property Trust Prices $600 Million 3.150% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029 – Business Wire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Camden Property Trust is an independent real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $10.25 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 66.48 P/E ratio. It is engaged in the ownership, development, acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily residential apartment communities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold Camden Property Trust shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Finance Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,784 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 404,500 shares. First Tru Advisors L P holds 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) or 37,445 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.04% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Prudential Inc invested in 1.01M shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Us reported 1% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Hightower Advsrs owns 8,762 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.14% or 622,887 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 1.42M shares. Westwood Holding Gru Inc accumulated 0% or 4,508 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.11% or 65,613 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0.02% or 29,956 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.05% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 315,955 shares.