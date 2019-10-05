Analysts See $1.26 EPS for STERIS plc (STE); 4 Analysts Covering American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)

Analysts expect STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) to report $1.26 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 14.55% from last quarter’s $1.1 EPS. STE’s profit would be $104.83M giving it 28.31 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.23 EPS previously, STERIS plc’s analysts see 2.44% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.66. About 324,715 shares traded. STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has risen 32.67% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.67% the S&P500. Some Historical STE News: 09/05/2018 – Steris: Chairman John Wareham to Retire at 2018 Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – STERIS : JOHN P. WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 09/05/2018 – STERIS – JOHN WAREHAM TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN AND BOARD MEMBER AT 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – STERIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.63 TO $4.75, EST. $4.69; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris; 09/05/2018 – STERIS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.24, EST. $1.22; 09/05/2018 – STERIS 4Q REV. $716.0M, EST. $705.3M; 05/03/2018 – steris corporation | celerity 20 hp challenge pack | K173488 | 03/01/2018 |; 12/03/2018 – steris corporation | amsco evolution medium steam sterilizer | K173481 | 03/09/2018 |; 26/03/2018 – STERIS PLC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL MATURE ON MARCH 23, 2023

Among 5 analysts covering American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. American Eagle Outfitters has $26 highest and $1400 lowest target. $21.20’s average target is 42.47% above currents $14.88 stock price. American Eagle Outfitters had 7 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. As per Thursday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, September 5. See American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) latest ratings:

18/09/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $21.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/09/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

05/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $27.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Rbc Capital 24.0000

Investors sentiment is 1 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 0 investors sold STERIS plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 39,516 shares or 118.37% more from 18,096 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability invested 0.01% in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). Penobscot Investment Mgmt Inc owns 4,690 shares. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 21,550 shares. 13,126 were accumulated by Fruth Investment Management.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support services and products for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.87 billion. The companyÂ’s Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories. It has a 38.25 P/E ratio. It also provides OR integration, OR and sterile processing department, workflow, patient tracking, and instrument management solutions; and cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products.

More notable recent STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Good Is STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Smart To Buy STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on October 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Eagle Outfitters Gets Its Wings Clipped — but It Will Soar Again – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AEO Inc. Launches Mood, a New Wellness and Personal Care Brand, Sold Exclusively at American Eagle – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 3.19 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters: Chandrasekaran’s Appointment Returns Board to 7 Members; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer offering on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company has market cap of $2.51 billion. The firm provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, including bras, undies, swim, sleep, and other products, as well as apparel and personal care products for women. It has a 9.76 P/E ratio. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name.