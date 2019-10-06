Analysts See $1.26 EPS for Moog Inc. (MOG.A); South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut 3M Co (MMM) Holding

Analysts expect Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) to report $1.26 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. MOG_A’s profit would be $44.21 million giving it 16.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.35 EPS previously, Moog Inc.’s analysts see -6.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $80.74. About 51,577 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – Moog to Wind Down Activities in Wind Pitch Control Business by Year-End; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 16/03/2018 – Moog Inc. Declares Quaterly Dividend of 25c; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 EPS $2.67; 15/03/2018 – Moog Initiates Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q EPS 39C, EST. $1.06; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY SALES ABOUT $2.69B, EST. $2.62B; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS $0.20

South Dakota Investment Council decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 15.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 3,200 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 17,800 shares with $3.09 million value, down from 21,000 last quarter. 3M Co now has $89.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $155.82. About 2.56M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – 3M Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/03/2018 – More: 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 05/03/2018 – 3M Elevates Company Veteran to CEO as Thulin Shifts to New Role; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 15.22 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M Company Common Stock (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M Company Common Stock has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $176.14's average target is 13.04% above currents $155.82 stock price.

