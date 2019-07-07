Analysts See $1.26 EPS for Fair Isaac (FICO); Last Week CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) Analysts

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report $1.26 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 17.76% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. FICO’s profit would be $36.53 million giving it 65.96 P/E if the $1.26 EPS is correct. After having $1.02 EPS previously, Fair Isaac Corporation’s analysts see 23.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $332.43. About 154,035 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 14/03/2018 – FICO’s Lock on Mortgage Credit Scores Comes Under Fire; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019; 21/03/2018 – Basisbank Will Manage Risk and Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Technology; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP EPS $4.47

Among 4 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the shares of CECE in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital initiated CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) rating on Wednesday, March 13. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $9.5 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by H.C. Wainwright. Roth Capital upgraded the shares of CECE in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Buy” rating. The stock of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8. See CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) latest ratings:

11/06/2019 Broker: Roth Capital Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8.0000 New Target: $10.0000 Upgrade

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Initiate

07/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5

08/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $9 Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $10 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $9.5 Initiates Coverage On

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why CECO Environmental (CECE) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CECO (CECE) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Should Know About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold CECO Environmental Corp. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 81,794 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Limited holds 10,974 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Seizert Prns Limited Company has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 30,465 shares. 6,337 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 12,162 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has 10,101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P stated it has 0.01% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Prelude Cap holds 0% or 9,510 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Century Inc has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 1.16 million shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation holds 0.12% or 2.23M shares. Adirondack Research Mgmt reported 209,344 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Bard Associate invested in 11,725 shares. 213,864 were reported by California Employees Retirement Sys.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $332.99 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. It currently has negative earnings. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

The stock increased 0.42% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.5. About 92,376 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 58.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 09/05/2018 – CECO Environmental Short-Interest Ratio Rises 23% to 15 Days; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ CECO Environmental Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECE); 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/03/2018 – CECO Environmental Advances Most in Over a Year

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $64,570 activity. Liner David B had bought 5,000 shares worth $35,650. Sadlowski Dennis also bought $28,920 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) on Thursday, March 28.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Valor Intelligent Processing Delivers Next Generation Collection Services Using FICO Debt Manager – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Michael McLaughlin Joins FICO as Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PSECU Leverages FICO Technology to Enhance Member Experiences – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fair Isaac Corp had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Wells Fargo.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management services and products that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company has market cap of $9.64 billion. The firm offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management services and products to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It has a 67.09 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software.