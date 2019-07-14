Analysts See $1.25 EPS for Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC); University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Holding By $738,555

Analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report $1.25 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 35.87% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. PJC’s profit would be $17.79 million giving it 15.37 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Piper Jaffray Companies’s analysts see -20.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 100,010 shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 22.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 4,645 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock rose 5.98%. The University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 16,334 shares with $2.60M value, down from 20,979 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $9.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $189.96. About 472,627 shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 21/05/2018 – Account Management Giant Sage and B4B Payments Announce Key Strategic Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group: 1H Recurring Revenue Slower Than Expected; 2H Outlook Stronger; 12/03/2018 – Goodway Group Select Sage lntacct to Manage its Digital Evolution Realizing 227% Growth; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE MAGAZINE & GREAT PLACES TO WORK NAME SAGE’S SAN JOSE SA; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 23/04/2018 – DJ SAGE Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAGE); 13/03/2018 – Sage Woodfire Tavern Buckhead Holding $200 Gift Card Weekly lnstagram Contests To Celebrate Flagship Restaurant Opening; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 16.82 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Piper Jaffray Companies shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gp holds 0% or 3,303 shares. Amer Century holds 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) or 44,103 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Washington Bancshares owns 1,435 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors holds 0.01% or 3,687 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.75% or 58,472 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 39,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Ab reported 61,708 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Gru invested in 0% or 10,864 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0.03% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Atwood Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 20 shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 153,564 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Company Il has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Fiera Capital Corporation holds 312,883 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 524,786 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 4,311 shares. Voya Limited Liability Corp reported 26,035 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank holds 0.01% or 85,400 shares. Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 7,728 shares in its portfolio. Element Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 29,469 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Rhenman & Partners Asset Mngmt Ab reported 51,639 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 308 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Cibc Asset Management accumulated 1,633 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 1.46 million shares. Atria Investments Ltd accumulated 2,039 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. SAGE Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $206 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, March 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Ladenburg. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity. 22,948 shares valued at $3.44M were sold by Kanes Stephen on Friday, February 8. $1.01 million worth of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares were sold by FRATES JAMES M.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-3.32 EPS, down 822.22% or $2.96 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. After $-3.37 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.48% EPS growth.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac increased Alphabet Inc stake by 7,243 shares to 14,675 valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wright Med Group N V stake by 84,044 shares and now owns 164,741 shares. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) was raised too.

