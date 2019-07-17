Analysts See $1.25 EPS for Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC); Regional Management (RM) Shorts Down By 4.31%

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) had a decrease of 4.31% in short interest. RM’s SI was 519,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.31% from 542,600 shares previously. With 29,400 avg volume, 18 days are for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s short sellers to cover RM’s short positions. The SI to Regional Management Corp’s float is 5.42%. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 47,797 shares traded. Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) has declined 31.23% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.66% the S&P500. Some Historical RM News: 07/03/2018 – STANDARD CHARTERED REGIONAL CEO MARRS SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 12/03/2018 – Olympic Steel Announces Promotion of Thomas Sacco to Regional Vice President; 11/04/2018 – J&L Marketing Announces New Regional Vice President of Sales; 05/03/2018 Jumio Continues Global Expansion with Asia Pacific Office and New Regional Vice President; 12/04/2018 – QBE North America Appoints Kevin Brogan Regional Executive – Central Region; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 22/05/2018 – WOOLWORTHS HOLDINGS LTD – ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER HAS BEEN DISCONTINUED AND CONSEQUENTLY JOHN DIXON WILL LEAVE GROUP; 21/03/2018 – StandChart: Ms Marrs is Regional CEO, ASA and CEO, Commercial and Private Banking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Regional Management Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RM); 01/05/2018 – Republic Bank Hires Regional Vice President for Bucks County Market

Analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report $1.25 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 35.87% from last quarter's $0.92 EPS. PJC's profit would be $17.75 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Piper Jaffray Companies's analysts see -20.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.25. About 62,581 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 16.91 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various loan products primarily to clients with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company has market cap of $318.07 million. The firm offers small and large installment loans; automobile purchase loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; optional payment products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property insurance, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. It has a 9.24 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate, fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments, and repayable at any time without penalty.