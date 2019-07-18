Analysts See $1.25 EPS for Piper Jaffray Companies (PJC); Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Prudential Bancorp Inc (PBIP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.46, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 12 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 13 reduced and sold positions in Prudential Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 3.54 million shares, down from 3.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Prudential Bancorp Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 9 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report $1.25 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 35.87% from last quarter’s $0.92 EPS. PJC’s profit would be $17.75 million giving it 15.32 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Piper Jaffray Companies’s analysts see -20.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 101,002 shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves firms, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. It raises capital through equity financings; provides advisory services relating to mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt advisory services for corporate clients; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Piper Jaffray Companies shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Inv accumulated 3,687 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 13,288 are held by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 7,583 shares. 4,728 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Co. Indexiq Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 266,337 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Mason Street Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 454 shares. First Manhattan reported 801 shares stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Lc has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 2,090 shares. Atwood Palmer Incorporated reported 20 shares stake. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 2,004 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.01% or 2.21M shares.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Prudential Bank that provides various banking and financial products or services in Pennsylvania. The company has market cap of $162.00 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. It has a 17.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Seidman Lawrence B holds 11.12% of its portfolio in Prudential Bancorp, Inc. for 788,298 shares. Firefly Value Partners Lp owns 475,250 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Raffles Associates Lp has 0.63% invested in the company for 33,040 shares. The New York-based Price Michael F has invested 0.28% in the stock. Maltese Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 95,000 shares.

The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 1,496 shares traded. Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (PBIP) has declined 0.35% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PBIP News: 16/05/2018 – Prudential Bancorp, Inc. Announces Declaration of Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Prudential Bancorp 2Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 DJ Prudential Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBIP)