Analysts See $1.25 EPS for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI); Stadion Money Management Has Decreased Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position By $358,131

Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) to report $1.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.83 EPS change or 39.90% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. OPI’s profit would be $60.12M giving it 5.31 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Office Properties Income Trust’s analysts see -18.30% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 16,672 shares traded. Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has declined 49.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.04% the S&P500.

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 26.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 3,477 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 8.86%. The Stadion Money Management Llc holds 9,759 shares with $1.01M value, down from 13,236 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $118.57. About 129,433 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 23/03/2018 – WAYNE HUIZENGA, FOUNDER OF BLOCKBUSTER VIDEO, WASTE MANAGEMENT, AND AUTONATION, HAS DIED AT THE AGE OF 80 – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Waste Management Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Otlk To Neg On Mojave Desert Mtn Int Waste Mgmt, CA Bnds; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 6.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.01 per share. WM’s profit will be $458.72 million for 27.45 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.89% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Waste Management had 9 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $106 target in Thursday, April 4 report.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. In December 2018, our predecessor firm Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined firm was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI. It has a 149.16 P/E ratio.