Analysts See $1.25 EPS for CoreSite Realty (COR); Piedmont Investment Advisors Has Cut By $2.19 Million Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Co (RCL) Holding

Analysts expect CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) to report $1.25 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.25 EPS. COR’s profit would be $45.08M giving it 24.38 P/E if the $1.25 EPS is correct. After having $1.27 EPS previously, CoreSite Realty Corporation’s analysts see -1.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.9. About 190,433 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 14/03/2018 – NANOG Appoints Edward McNair As Its New Executive Director; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MLN TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 26/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $5.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. The company has market cap of $4.40 billion. More than 1,200 of the world??s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. It has a 57.15 P/E ratio. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 430+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options ?? all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

More notable recent CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With CoreSite Realty Corporation’s (NYSE:COR) ROE Of 37%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on September 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “LADWP and CoreSite Announce Major Energy Savings – Business Wire” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Cloud Stocks to Invest in the Future – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. CoreSite Realty has $11000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is -12.63% below currents $121.9 stock price. CoreSite Realty had 6 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30. Credit Suisse maintained CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) on Friday, July 26 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Will Higher Yields Make Cruise Ship Stocks Buoyant Again? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cruise Stocks Sink as Carnival Lowers 2019 Profit Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Saudi Attack Could Offer A Buying Opportunity In Cruise Lines (CCL) (RCL) (NCLH) – Nomura – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “South Florida cruise lines resume trips to the Bahamas – South Florida Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Celebrity Cruises Unlocks A World Of Wonders In New Campaign – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

