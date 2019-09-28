Analysts See $1.24 EPS for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG); Verition Fund Management Has Raised Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Holding By $3.21 Million

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.24 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. PG’s profit would be $3.10B giving it 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, The Procter & Gamble Company’s analysts see 12.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 06/03/2018 – P&G to bring marketing […]; 11/05/2018 – INDIA’S PROCTER & GAMBLE HYGIENE AND HEALTH CARE LTD PROC.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 832.4 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 996.3 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-PROCTER & GAMBLE TO INVEST AROUND $50 MLN IN ITS PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN RUSSIA IN 2018 – EXEC; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) stake by 731.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 534,500 shares as Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG)’s stock declined 20.42%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 607,600 shares with $3.90M value, up from 73,100 last quarter. Transocean Ltd (Call) now has $2.77B valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.24 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $311.75 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 87.11 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Invitation Homes Inc stake by 20,889 shares to 29,781 valued at $796,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 122,273 shares and now owns 13,982 shares. Micro Focus International Pl was reduced too.

