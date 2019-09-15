Analysts See $1.24 EPS for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG); Southeastern Asset Management Has Raised Its Realogy Holdings (RLGY) Stake

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY) stake by 27.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southeastern Asset Management Inc acquired 2.86M shares as Realogy Holdings Corporation (RLGY)’s stock declined 60.26%. The Southeastern Asset Management Inc holds 13.18M shares with $95.41M value, up from 10.32M last quarter. Realogy Holdings Corporation now has $677.94M valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.93. About 2.58M shares traded. Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) has declined 76.32% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RLGY News: 16/04/2018 – Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Enters Australia and New Zealand Through Strategic Relationship as it Celebrates its Ten Year Anniversary; 05/03/2018 – Century 21 Real Estate Unveils Rebranding Campaign That Targets Complacency, Inspires Real Estate Consumers To Demand More; 03/05/2018 – REALOGY 1Q ADJ. BASIC LOSS/SHR 38C; 03/05/2018 – Realogy Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 20/03/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Launches Virtual Staging Augmented Reality App: One of the First Experiences Built with Google’s ARCore; 05/03/2018 Simon Chen Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of ERA Real Estate; 04/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Expands Presence in Middle Tennessee; 22/03/2018 – Cartus Presents Masters Cup to Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Winans at Annual Broker Network Conference; 06/04/2018 – Sotheby’s International Realty Brand Enters Sri Lanka; 14/05/2018 – Dave Collins Appointed Chief Operating Officer Of ERA Real Estate

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.24 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. PG’s profit would be $3.10 billion giving it 24.62 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, The Procter & Gamble Company’s analysts see 12.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $122.12. About 5.91 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G MEDIA CALL ENDS

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased C stake by 545,391 shares to 2.23M valued at $83.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stake by 637,249 shares and now owns 853,605 shares. Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold RLGY shares while 42 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 148.25 million shares or 7.71% more from 137.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential owns 1.40M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 6.83M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advantage has 0.89% invested in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). 1.08 million are held by Invesco. Parkside State Bank And has invested 0% in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 8,376 shares stake. 21 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 177,169 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.42 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 534 shares or 0% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) for 39,117 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 20,250 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company owns 37,205 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. Schneider Ryan M. had bought 119,300 shares worth $999,734 on Wednesday, May 8. WILLIAMS MICHAEL J bought 2,500 shares worth $22,700.

More notable recent Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Realogy Stock Is Plunging Today – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Realogy Announces Strategic Organizational Changes – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Announcing Realogy Military Rewards: New Home Buying and Selling Program Launches for ALL Military Personnel, Veterans and Their Families – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Mammoth Energy, Acer Therapeutics, Realogy Holdings, and AxoGen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vista Oil & Gas leads financial gainers, X Financial and EverQuote among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -3.37% below currents $122.12 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) rating on Friday, June 28. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $12500 target. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 31. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $305.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 85.4 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.