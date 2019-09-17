Analysts See $1.24 EPS for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG); EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS ORDINARY (EMHTF) SI Increased By 40.85%

EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) had an increase of 40.85% in short interest. EMHTF’s SI was 2.19 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 40.85% from 1.56 million shares previously. With 618,100 avg volume, 4 days are for EMERALD HEALTH THERAPEUTICS INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:EMHTF)’s short sellers to cover EMHTF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.87% or $0.0515 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2785. About 231,055 shares traded. Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report $1.24 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 10.71% from last quarter’s $1.12 EPS. PG’s profit would be $3.10 billion giving it 24.14 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.10 EPS previously, The Procter & Gamble Company’s analysts see 12.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 6.93 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – FISCAL 2018 SHR ESTIMATE INCLUDES ABOUT $0.14/SHARE OF NON-CORE RESTRUCTURING COSTS & $0.25/SHARE OF NON-CORE CHARGES RELATED TO TAX ACT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to clients in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company has market cap of $299.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products. It has a 83.74 P/E ratio. It markets its products under Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, and SK-II brands.

Among 5 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter & Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -1.46% below currents $119.75 stock price. Procter & Gamble had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PG in report on Wednesday, April 24 to “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 29. Deutsche Bank maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, June 17 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Goldman Sachs.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold The Procter & Gamble Company shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 472,752 are held by Bb&T Lc. North Star Invest reported 53,119 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.08% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sandhill Ltd Liability accumulated 7,813 shares. Smith Moore holds 0.76% or 30,939 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt Corp holds 17,914 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability reported 5,198 shares. 2,200 are owned by First Wilshire Securities Mgmt. Loudon Inv Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Amg Trust Natl Bank stated it has 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bennicas Assocs has 13.65% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 149,208 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs accumulated 94,585 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 3,225 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,767 shares. Fil reported 3.18 million shares.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $190.21 million. It is also involved in developing natural health products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2015.