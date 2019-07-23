Analysts See $1.24 EPS for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX); Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Raised Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Analog Devices (ADI) stake by 1660.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co acquired 552,138 shares as Analog Devices (ADI)’s stock rose 3.32%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 585,386 shares with $61.62M value, up from 33,248 last quarter. Analog Devices now has $43.53B valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 1.59M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Analog Devices: Acquires Symeo GmbH; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $1.24 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 15.89% from last quarter’s $1.07 EPS. MKTX’s profit would be $46.74 million giving it 74.69 P/E if the $1.24 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s analysts see -10.79% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.94% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $370.48. About 253,148 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH U.S. HIGH-GRADE VOLUME $86.6B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 09/04/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds DowDuPont, Exits MarketAxess; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess to Participate in Sandler O’Neill + Partners, LP Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.79 million activity. GOMACH DAVID G also sold $687,850 worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Monday, February 4. Steinhardt John had sold 3,187 shares worth $687,181. McVey Richard M had sold 20,000 shares worth $4.42 million.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.97 billion. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. It has a 79.03 P/E ratio. The firm through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investing in MarketAxess (MKTX) Makes Sense Now – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why MarketAxess (MKTX) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Richard Prager Elected to MarketAxess Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.06% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 70,800 shares. Parametrica Mngmt Limited has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). 3,812 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Limited Com. The New York-based Jefferies Group Incorporated Lc has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Sageworth Trust Com invested 0% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Marathon Asset Llp stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Us National Bank & Trust De holds 20,909 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9 shares. Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 89,191 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.22% or 140,485 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,147 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 978,207 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Assetmark invested in 0% or 226 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking reported 261,290 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Analog Devices had 16 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $125 target in Monday, February 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, February 21. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $102 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $125 target. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) stake by 6,054 shares to 4,441 valued at $294,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 5,045 shares and now owns 5,340 shares. United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was reduced too.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $271,269 activity. 2,700 shares valued at $271,269 were sold by SEIF MARGARET K on Monday, February 4.